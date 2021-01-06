World leaders condemn 'horrifying' riot at US Capitol building

Allies saw last night's chaos as a disturbing warning for democracies, with some top leaders imploring Trump to accept the results of the free and fair 2020 election in the US.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a meeting on Thursday that the riots made her feel "angry and sad."

"A basic rule of democracy is after the election there are winners and losers, both have to play their role with decency and responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner," she said.

"I regret very much that President Trump did not admit defeat in November and again yesterday," she added.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the violence as "disgraceful" and said it should be "vigorously condemned," as other Israeli political figures hinted it contained a warning for their own country. "Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish," he said.

Gideon Saar, leader of the right-wing New Hope party, and tipped as a strong challenger to Netanyahu in March's general election, said in a statement, "The events serve as an important reminder of the dangers of polarization and extremism in society. We must never take democracy and its institutions for granted."