World Cup 2022: Ambitions of Qatar's grand project come with stark human cost

"The idea is that the world will come and be in stadiums that not only are state-of-the-art in terms of technology and sustainability ... but they are also a faithful reflection of our culture and heritage." Al Thawadi said.

The story of this World Cup is in many ways the story of Al Thawadi and Al Khater, who have been responsible for bringing the tournament to fruition.

As much as they acknowledge the criticisms of their labor structure, their main intention is that the event will be a catalyst of change for the region and a vehicle of progress.

Asked what he's most excited about, Al Khater said it's the people.

"Receiving the fans, seeing the joy on their faces, knowing that the country's proud."

For Al Thawadi, he says he still feels a little apprehension and stress, but ultimately, he feels proud of the journey so far and of its significance to the region

"The entire Arab world is excited about this tournament. It's their tournament. It's our tournament. It's an opportunity for the world to see us for who we are: a hospitable, friendly, sports-crazy nation."