Women detail drug use, sex and payments after late-night parties with Gaetz and others

A spokesman for Gaetz did not respond directly to CNN's request for comment but challenged the use of anonymous sources.

According to people familiar with the investigation, authorities have spoken with some of the women involved with the congressman and his close friend, Greenberg, the former tax commissioner in Seminole County, Florida, who is currently facing 33 federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

One of the women who spoke to CNN said she did so in part because the picture of Gaetz as potentially connected to sex trafficking that has emerged in recent days does not align with what she saw. Both women said that they never saw anyone at the parties who appeared to be underage. Neither has spoken with federal investigators, they said.

Gaetz has denied ever paying for sex and over the past two weeks has sought to frame the allegations against him as the result of political bias in the justice system and the media.

He has also accused investigators of twisting his generosity towards women into something criminal.

"Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you're dating who are of legal age is not a crime," Gaetz said in an interview with Fox News late last month.