Women allege sexual misconduct against North Carolina GOP lawmaker as his biography is under new scrutiny

But the allegations from Cawthorn's time in college were widely known among former students -- so much so that in October, more than 150 former students signed onto a letter blasting the then-candidate for his behavior during his stint at the school, which they wrote "was marked by gross misconduct towards our female peers."

"During his brief time at the college, Cawthorn established a reputation for predatory behavior. His modus operandi was to invite unsuspecting women on 'joy rides' in his white Dodge Challenger. Cawthorn would take young women to secluded areas, lock the doors, and proceed to make unwanted sexual advances," the letter read, noting that women at the school were warned not to be alone with Cawthorn.

The former students urged voters in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District "to seriously reevaluate Madison Cawthorn's candidacy in light of who he really is," and called on them to "reject (him) at the ballot box."

Cawthorn's biography has also come under sharper scrutiny since the Post report. In a 2017 speech, Cawthorn described a 2014 car accident, in which, he alleged, that a friend, Bradley Ledford, left him for dead. But Ledford, who was driving the car, told the Post as part of their investigation that Cawthorn's account of the accident was not true.