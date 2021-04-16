Woman with dementia sues city of Loveland, police officers, alleging excessive use of force in 2020 arrest

"After a short struggle, she is now detained," Hopp says over his radio, with Garner calling out "don't do that" from the ground.

"I told you to stop, you don't get to act this way," he tells her.

The bodycam footage shows the officer pulling Garner off the ground as he tries to get her into the police car.

"Right now you're resisting, which is not going to fly with me, and before that you tried to steal from Walmart and they caught you and took the stuff back," he tells her as he pushes her toward the police vehicle.

Witness attempted to intervene

According to the lawsuit, Garner suffers from dementia and sensory aphasia, which limited her ability to understand what was occurring.

"I'm going home," Garner continues to insist.

Another police officer arrives on scene and walks up to Garner, who is pressed against the police car.

"Quit," the second officer says, as Garner slides down to the ground and says "Ow."

Hopp searches Garner and she struggles with the officers as they try to get her in the car.