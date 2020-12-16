Woman at center of Veterans Affair sexual assault report: VA 'abandoned their responsibility to protect those who they serve'

Wilkie added that "VA takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously."

Goldstein on Wednesday assailed the VA for its seeming inability to properly respond to her assault.

"The day that it happened, I had to make a report to multiple employees at VA, including some who saw the event happen, before police were called -- which indicated that VA already was not well equipped to handle this issue that they were already aware of," she said adding that, "the VA leadership chose to investigate me."

When asked for comment, VA press secretary Christina Noel directed CNN to the inspector general's report, and specifically the line stating that "The OIG Cannot Substantiate that Secretary Wilkie Investigated or Asked Others to Investigate the Veteran."