Woman arrested after refusing to wear a mask in a Texas bank

Police body camera footage obtained by CNN affiliate KTRK shows a woman being arrested at a Galveston, Texas, bank after she refused to wear a mask or leave.

The arrest occurred Thursday, the day after an order by Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back some of the state's Covid-19 restrictions, including the state's mask mandate. Private business, however, are still allowed to require masks at their discretion.

The footage shows a police officer entering the Bank of America branch in Galveston and telling the woman the bank can refuse service to her if she won't put on a mask. She insists she doesn't have to and the officer tells her she will be arrested for "intruding on the premises" if she refuses to cooperate or leave the bank. Eventually, the officer handcuffs her and removes her from the bank.

Terry White, 65, told KTRK that she entered the bank without a mask and was asked by an employee if she had one. White replied, "No thank you, I don't need one," and she was offered a mask by the employee.

When White refused the mask, she said she was asked to leave.