Witnesses make a devastating case against Derek Chauvin and a history of injustice

Of the six witnesses called on Tuesday, the most powerful words were spoken by those too young to appear on camera. Three high schoolers and a 9-year old recounted witnessing Floyd's death. Darnella Frazier, who has been previously identified as recording the most widely known bystander video, testified that she recognized her own father, cousin, and family members in Floyd's visage.

That an innocent child, teenagers and well-meaning bystanders had to bear witness to his death -- including a firefighter with training that might have saved Floyd's life -- is truly extraordinary. For Black America however, there is nothing particularly unusual about Floyd's death, with the exception of the national response in its aftermath.

Charles McMillian, a Black witness testifying on the trial's third day, broke down in tears during his testimony. He seemed to relive the horrors of that day in real time. "I feel helpless," McMillian tearfully observed after witnessing police body cam footage of Floyd's arrest.