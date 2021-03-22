Witnesses describe chaos as shooter opened fire in a Colorado grocery store

"I was like, that's kind of weird. I didn't know if it was like a gunshot or whatever, but it was probably three seconds before we heard another, just like 'bang bang bang bang bang,' and I immediately sprinted over to her and was like, 'We've got to get out of here,' and I pushed open the emergency door," he said.

Andrew Hummel told KMGH-TV he "heard a loud bang and then everybody kind of sprinted toward the back of the store."

"I didn't see anything; I could just hear ... and I just ran -- I just wanted to get out of there," Hummel said. "There was so much going on in such a compact area."

Hummel said as soon as he got out, he immediately called his parents and his friend and roommate Mason, who works at the store.

Hummel said his first priority was making sure Mason got out safe, and later Mason was hiding in a storage room with other customers.