With virtual reality police training, Sacramento tries to 'get to a much better place'

In the high-tech training, officers wear a headset and sensors that are picked up by virtual reality "lighthouses," which operate on a system of Infared light that tracks the movement of their arms as well as use of force weapons, such as pistols and Tasers. While wearing the headset, officers are completely immersed in real-world scenarios while listening to an instructor who gives directions and acts as the subject's voice in a simulated police encounter.

Virtual reality induces a physical reaction that officers might have only "mildly experienced" in a classroom setting where they are surrounded by flat screen TVs to deliver training, according to Bales. The goal is to accelerate the learning curve for younger officers so that their experience is on-par with more experienced veteran cops, he said.

"It can trick the brain very quickly into putting you physiologically in that environment and helping with that stress inoculation that officers need in order to make good decisions in high-stress situations," he said. "They're able to see all of the options available to them instead of being narrowly focused on an individual threat or an individual problem."