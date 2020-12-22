With Trump's time in office winding down, brace for a crazed Christmas news cycle

You don't have to look hard to see Fox fingerprints on some of these. Fox's Pete Hegseth championed pardons for Blackwater security contractors who were convicted in 2014 for their roles in the 2007 Nusoor Square shooting in Baghdad. All four men were pardoned by Trump on Tuesday night, and the WH announcement specifically cited Hegseth's support.

For the record

-- Elie Honig on "CNN Tonight" re: pardons: "I think he's just getting warmed up..."

-- Chris Cuomo's comment about Trump's pardon strategy: "He's got four weeks left. What else is he telling people right now. 'Do this for me, do that for me,' what? He can get them out of anything..."

-- Rep. Adam Schiff, a last-minute booking on "Cuomo Prime Time," said Trump's message has been consistent: "If you lie for me, if you're loyal to me, I will abuse my power to protect you..."

-- Matthew Continetti writing for the New York Times: "Most of the central institutions of the American right," including talk radio, blogs, and cable, have embraced "reality-TV authoritarianism..."

