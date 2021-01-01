With Trump a no-show, Mar-a-Lago guests left to party maskless with Rudy Giuliani and Vanilla Ice

Tables set for 10 people, with no social distancing, were clustered in the ballroom with white floral arrangements and candles encased in a sculpture meant to look like the New Year's Eve ball. The menu consisted of "Mr. Trump's Wedge Salad" -- the club has kept "Mr. Trump" instead of "President Trump" on the dish -- cheese tortellini and Wagyu beef.

Many guests and entertainers were left disappointed upon learning from CNN late Wednesday that Trump would be leaving Florida early. Ticket prices for the New Year's Eve gala have steadily increased since Trump took office, and reached up to $1,000 this year, a person familiar with the matter said.

Bookings for the party increased when it was clear Trump would travel to Florida for the holidays after skipping his traditional visit for Thanksgiving. Guests and performers initially were hesitant to commit to the event without knowing whether the President would show up.

As many as 500 tickets were sold for this year's event, which is somewhat less — but not much — than in years past. The Donald J. Trump Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago has a capacity of 700.