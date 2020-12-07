With Covid-19 raging, where are America's leaders?

And yet it feels as if the country's most influential institutions are paralyzed. There is no sense of urgency except in emergency rooms and among concerned citizens throughout the country. There have not been sufficient congressional hearings, press conferences by congressional leaders, briefings by the Centers for Disease Control or the National Institutes of Health, the publicly moribund White House Coronavirus Task Force or, of course, the generally absent President of the United States, who has for months limited the government's public engagement around coronavirus issues. In the weeks leading up to the election, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained that requests to do shows were not always granted. He said that it was a "mixed bag," and described the way requests were being handled as "erratic." Only recently, since the election, Fauci has been able to appear more regularly again on widely watched national television programs.