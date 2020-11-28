With all eyes on Georgia, RNC chair tries to convince Republicans to vote in runoff elections

"Well, I told (Sens. Loeffler and Perdue) today, I think you're dealing in a very fraudulent system. I'm very worried about that," the President said during a news conference Thursday, calling both Republican senators "tremendous people."

Over the course of the 20-minute event on Saturday, McDaniel fielded questions from Republicans based on a series of false claims from Trump surrounding the certified election results in Georgia, including at least one voter who alleged voting machines changed votes cast in favor of the President.

"We didn't see that in the audit, so we've got to just ... That evidence we haven't seen, so we'll have to wait and see," she said.

Closing her remarks, McDaniel appealed to voters "upset with some Republicans," including Raffensperger, "to focus on the mission at hand."

"And it is Jon Ossoff and (Raphael) Warnock," McDaniel said, prompting a member of the audience to shout out, "And Donald Trump!"

"But we've got to focus on January 5th right now," McDaniel continued. "We can deal with those other things later."