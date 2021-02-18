Winter storms hold deadly grip in states struggling to recover as icy threat heads toward East Coast

"There are no plows here. There is no help at all. You go out here and it's just fresh snow and ice. There's no sand down," he said.

A long wait for the power to come back

More than 1.7 million customers across the US were without power early Thursday morning, according to PowerOutages.US. And the damage to utilities means many will be hunkering down for a while longer.

Winter storms in Kentucky have caused "physical damage to the infrastructure that transmits and delivers electricity to households" and some residents still might not have power by the end of the week, state officials said.

"We believe that we're going to make substantial headway through the end of this week in getting people their power back, but in some areas of Eastern Kentucky it may take longer than through the end of the week," said Gov. Andy Beshear, who acknowledged it was tough news for residents.