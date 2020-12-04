Winter just started, and the first nor'easter may be on its way

Meteorological winter started a few days ago, and Mother Nature is already trying to throw a nor'easter into the mix.
The second big storm in a week may bring heavy rain and strong winds from Washington through Portland, Maine, and some rain could transition into quite a bit of snow. The rapidly intensifying nor'easter has triggered four Northeastern states -- Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine -- to issue winter storm watches.
"Much of New England could be slammed by their first big nor'easter this season"," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said, citing agreement between American and European forecast models.
But in early winter -- before things really cool off -- this brings its own element of complexity. (Meteorological winter runs from December to February, while the winter solstice on December 21 kicks off the astronomical season.)
"The waters directly off the East Coast are still relatively warm this early in the season," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. "This will allow the storm to intensify as it stays near the immediate proximity of the shoreline.
"This will likely keep the major East Coast cities all rain during this event, especially along the I-95 corridor. You won't have to move inland much, however, to see a transition to wet snow as elevation and colder temperatures take over."
Such transitional season storms, when water is warm but temperatures are cool, can be tricky to forecast, especially when it comes to how much precipitation will fall as rain or snow.
Wind will also be one of the most widespread impacts from this storm.
"As the system rapidly intensifies, it will also bring windy conditions, especially along the coast from the Mid-Atlantic through Maine," said Taylor Ward, CNN meteorologist. "Expect winds to gust 30 to 40 mph Saturday with some gusts perhaps even topping 50 mph in areas like Cape Cod."
Those strong winds will also wreak havoc at sea. Gale watches and warnings are in effect this weekend along the coast from South Carolina to Maine. Reduced visibility and strong winds are expected to cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels.
Much-needed rain and snow
Some states are looking forward to the additional precipitation to help shrink their rain deficits. Over 20% of the Northeast is under moderate drought conditions, down from 33% just last week.
"Much of the rain and snow will be welcome in the Northeast, where they have been in serious drought conditions," Hennen says. "This will be the second big storm in the last couple of weeks to help put a significant dent into that deficit."
For parts of southern Maine and southeastern New Hampshire, where severe and even extreme drought levels exist, more rain would be very welcome.
The heaviest rain will mainly be focused along the Eastern seaboard, particularly from Richmond, Virginia, up through Boston, where widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected.
The heaviest snow for now looks to be from Springfield, Massachusetts, up to Caribou, Maine, where 6 to 8 inches is forecast. As much as 1 foot of snow is possible in isolated locations, especially at higher elevations.
Every National Weather Service office in the Northeast cautions that any shifts in the location of the low pressure system will alter how much snow versus rain may accumulate.
While most of this snow will be spread out over a 24-hour period, some heavy snow bands will produce several inches in just a few hours.
The type of snow that falls matters, too.
"This will be a heavy wet snow, which could result in tree damage and power outages," the NWS office in Portland, Maine said.
Killington, Sugarloaf and Stowe ski resorts are already open and would love some fresh powder. Check resort websites for Covid-19 guidance and related reservation policies.
