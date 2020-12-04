Winter just started, and the first nor'easter may be on its way

Such transitional season storms, when water is warm but temperatures are cool, can be tricky to forecast, especially when it comes to how much precipitation will fall as rain or snow.

Wind will also be one of the most widespread impacts from this storm.

"As the system rapidly intensifies, it will also bring windy conditions, especially along the coast from the Mid-Atlantic through Maine," said Taylor Ward, CNN meteorologist. "Expect winds to gust 30 to 40 mph Saturday with some gusts perhaps even topping 50 mph in areas like Cape Cod."

Those strong winds will also wreak havoc at sea. Gale watches and warnings are in effect this weekend along the coast from South Carolina to Maine. Reduced visibility and strong winds are expected to cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels.

Much-needed rain and snow

Some states are looking forward to the additional precipitation to help shrink their rain deficits. Over 20% of the Northeast is under moderate drought conditions, down from 33% just last week.