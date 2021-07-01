William and Harry reunite at Diana statue unveiling

Ahead of the unveiling, Morrison said in a Kensington Palace statement that "this has been a very special project to work on, as the Sunken Garden was a favourite place of Diana, Princess of Wales." He added that the team focused on a creating a space that would flatter the new artwork and provide a calming space for visitors.

Graham Dillamore, HRP deputy head of gardens and estates, said in the same statement that Diana "regularly admired the changing floral displays in the Sunken Garden" and often stopped to talk with the gardeners who cared for it.

"Over three decades later, I'm honoured to have been part of the team preparing the garden for the installation of this statue," he continued, adding "I hope that visitors to the palace and gardens will enjoy its peaceful setting, and take a moment to reflect on the life and legacy of the Princess."

Brotherly bonds broken

Returning to the gardens of their childhood home was a poignant moment for the brothers and came at a time when the royal family is under intense pressure.