Will Trump pay for the damage he caused?

Impeach? Trump could be impeached again, as some -- including the conservative Bill Kristol -- argue. It would preclude him from federal office in the future. That's an important feature, but it would take time and Trump has two weeks left in office.

A quicker end to Trump's presidency could be instigated by Pence, who has the power under the 25th Amendment to move for Trump's removal for being unfit. Pence would either need a majority of Trump's Cabinet, depleted by firings and resignations, or the majority of a panel empowered by Congress. Those things could take time.

The presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said he never expected to be talking seriously about using the 25th Amendment on a US President.

"Our country's being held hostage right now by Donald Trump," he said. "Mitch McConnell and Speaker Pelosi cannot even meet in the Capitol today ... so I think we now have to go into our Constitutional kit bag and find what we can do to control Donald Trump and certainly the 25th Amendment is there."

CNN's Van Jones argued during the midst of the riot that these political rioters were committing treason, which we should point out is a crime that can be punishable by death.