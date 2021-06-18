Why Wall Street is in such a rush to get workers back to the office

Of course, not all of Wall Street is rushing back to the office. European banks with a presence in New York are taking a more deliberate approach. For example, a person familiar with the matter said Credit Suisse employees are beginning to return to the office voluntarily, though most are expected to be back at work after Labor Day.

The buzz of the trading floor

Art Hogan, a 35-year veteran of Wall Street, fears the industry has lost 18 valuable months of the kind of informal training and camaraderie that happens around the watercooler.

"That's what banks fear they are missing," said Hogan, who serves as chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. "What I miss the most is having morning meetings in person and being able to read the room. It's hard to do that on Slack or Zoom."

Hogan added that trading floors feed off the hum created by human activity. "If you see people working hard and on the phones, that excitement generates more activity. That's what bankers in general and trading floors in particular are missing. That buzz," he said.

Cyber and legal headaches