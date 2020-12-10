Why this Texas 'election fraud' lawsuit is a total and complete joke

In short: This is not a serious legal case or argument being put forward by Paxton and Trump. It is a political document aimed at shoring up the Trump base through distraction and misinformation. And it is being offered and supported not by people who think it has genuine legal merit, but rather who want Trump to know just how much they support him -- for their own selfish reasons.

Take Paxton. In October, seven top aides accused him of bribery and abuse of his office. Paxton needs the support of Trump now more than ever -- and what better way to curry that favor than to play to the President's belief that he actually somehow won the election? And right on cue, Trump has responded -- not only signing on to Paxton's lawsuit on Wednesday but inviting him to the White House on Thursday. That's mission accomplished for Paxton! And so quickly, too!

For Trump, the goal -- as ever -- is to retain the image of himself as the consummate winner, and, in so doing, to keep the loyalty of the Republican Party base. As the Bulwark's Jonathan V. Last wrote so tellingly of Trump on Wednesday: