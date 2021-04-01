Why the news media can't stop talking about Biden's dogs

The age of abundance

A quick Twitter search reveals hashtags like #MajorGate and supporters chanting "Free Major" and many, many complaints about the volume of news coverage about the dogs. Political analyst Matthew Dowd channeled all of it on Wednesday: "Our democracy is under assault, we are still in midst of a global pandemic, white supremacy is rampant, and GOP refuses to do anything about gun violence and voting rights, and some in the media are focusing on Biden's dogs?? Come on folks."

"Come on" is what the AP's DC bureau chief Julie Pace also said when Dan Pfeiffer, the former Obama aide, mocked the AP's "Ruh roh!" coverage of the dogs. Pace said people should view the newswire's coverage in its totality: "We have important stories out today on Biden's infrastructure plan, DOD's transgender policies, EPA returning scientists to key boards, more $$ going to the Palestinians, a new poll on Biden's high pandemic approval ratings. And yes, a light, 273 word story on a dog."