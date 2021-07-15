Why the GOP can't shake its loyalty to Trump

Both books draw their titles from Trump's false claims: that he won -- and by a landslide. Both also begin with the consequence of those lies: the deadly riot at the Capitol and the rapid impeachment that followed. Bender's is by far the better book, but Wolff's is instructive because of the argument at its heart -- that Trump was not a proto-dictator scheming to seize power, but a bumbling amateur incapable of organizing any serious threat to the nation.

Wolff rejects the portrait of Trump as someone engaged in "a corrupt, cynical, despotic effort to hold on to power and to subvert democracy." Instead, he suggests that what happened in the Trump administration was "a far more complicated human and political tale of desperation and delusion," one in which Trump was an incompetent leader who haplessly wandered into an insurrection, only to be abandoned by his allies, like former Attorney General William Barr, and emerge in the end "a team of one."