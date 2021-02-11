Why Taylor Swift is rerecording her songs

A new recording of "Love Story," one of Taylor Swift's biggest hits, is set to be released ahead of a re-recorded version of her hit album "Fearless."

Taylor Swift announced on Good Morning America Thursday that a rerecording of one of her first albums, "Fearless," will be released on April 9.

But why is one of the biggest artists in music spending her time rerecording an album she released 13 years ago?

"Fearless" — for those of you who don't live and breathe Taylor Swift news — is her most successful record, with more than 7 million albums sold. But the pop star doesn't own the master recordings of the songs on that album, or any songs on albums she recorded prior to 2019's "Lover." That includes such major hits as "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Mine" and "Shake It Off."

By rerecording her hits, Swift can reclaim control over her recordings, or at least the new "Taylor's Version" of them. Another way to think about it is that Swift is declaring of the masters, "you belong with me."