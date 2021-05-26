Why Republicans don't dump Marjorie Taylor Greene

There are others.

One reading of the situation is that the GOP has not figured out how to solve the problem of winning elections without embracing the rabid base. But a more accurate understanding recognizes that any party's voters are not an immovable block forever stuck in their unchanging ideas and opinions; rather, voters often change their minds or shift their opinions as their parties shift positions. That's even more true in an era of hyper-partisanship, where political parties are teams representing not just a slate of policy prescriptions, but cultural identities and broader values.

Republican leaders could choose to actually lead their flock, rather than excusing, following and even elevating the most extreme among them.

The fact is, Republicans have a fantastic opportunity here. Trump is off of Twitter, which was his loudest megaphone, and so the conspiracy king has been muted -- but that may not last forever, and it certainly doesn't mean that his base has stopped pining for his return. But it does mean that that base can potentially be redirected.