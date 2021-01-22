Why Republicans are still in charge of some key Senate proceedings as Schumer and McConnell work out power-sharing

This is a unique moment where Schumer has to reach an agreement with McConnell to fully unlock the powers of his new role, and that's testing a new dynamic we haven't seen between them. While the negotiations over the organizing resolution remain stuck, discussions over the timing of an impeachment trial are more of an open question right now. As CNN's Manu Raju reported Thursday night, these two items are inextricably linked, and CNN reports there is far more openness to entertaining McConnell's plan for delaying the start of the impeachment trial than there was for McConnell's suggestion that Democrats preserve the filibuster in the organizing resolution.

But Democrats aren't just going to agree to delay the trial without a laundry list of agreements about how to proceed not just with Biden's national security nominees, but his Cabinet at large. Will it work? Who knows, but aides say the hope is that the push and pull of multiple, simultaneous and high stakes negotiations between the two leaders will give the two men plenty of areas to horse trade.

