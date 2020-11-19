Why Obama's reforms were doomed from the beginning

Reading former President Barack Obama's sad and hopeful memoir, one can feel his passionate love for the United States: "The pride in being American, the notion that America was the greatest country on earth -- that was always a given." America is a place for Obama but also a "promise" of a more perfect union, with rights and dignity for all. No other society is so open with possibilities. No other society is filled with young men and women from such diverse backgrounds who love their country so much.

Whatever else 2020 has shown us about ourselves, it has revealed how much the stubborn presence of racism and partisanship curtail the reality of this American dream for so many. Obama's memoir is a further testament to how inherited hatreds and habits, magnified by modern media, make it exceedingly difficult to reform outdated institutions. As Obama's popularity grew, so did the resistance to who he is and what he stood for -- and the obstruction to his efforts to pass meaningful legislation. Opponents labeled his proposals "socialism" and demagogues questioned the fact of his birth in the United States. "My very presence in the White House," Obama recounts, "triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted."