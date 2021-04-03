Why MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game was surprising

The same holds true in the ranks of its coaches and front office: the MLB is majority White, and White Americans tend to be more Republican leaning than people of color.

Nor is it the case that baseball's fanbase is overwhelmingly Black. Polling shows that baseball's fanbase is, in fact, mostly White. A March 2020 poll from the Washingington Post/University of Maryland showed that 49% of White adults were baseball fans, more than any other race. Just 39% of Black Americans were. Likewise, an Ipsos poll from March showed that Black Americans were less likely than White or Hispanics to be fans of baseball.

The same polling indicates that baseball fans did not lean to the left. The Washington Post poll put 47% of fans as Republican or Republican leaning compared to 45% as Democrats or Democratic leaning.