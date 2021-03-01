Why millennials and Gen Z have the most to lose in the voting wars

Wessel, whose group focuses on turning out younger voters, says the complex voter registration rules, which vary from state to state, are a key reason for that disparity. Census figures from 2020 aren't yet available, but in 2018, only about half of eligible young adults aged 18-24 were registered to vote, compared with three-fourths of seniors and around 7 in 10 of those aged 45-64.

"Having to register to vote is one of the biggest barriers to getting young people to participate in our elections," Wessel says. "Registration is an intentionally complicated process in many states ... for young people who are itinerant, who aren't used to filling out government forms like this ... who are intimidated by not wanting to screw something up in general -- all of which defines people who are just entering adulthood."

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who's been a leading proponent of registration revisions, agrees. "So many times, when you have students and young people and they are new at this ... you just have to make it easier," she told me.