Why Liz Cheney chose to wear this George Washington battle flag pin

"The nation needs a strong Republican Party," Cheney told reporters Wednesday morning, following her removal from the No. 3 position in House GOP leadership. "The nation needs a party that that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism, and I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that's how this party goes forward, and I plan to lead the fight to do that."

In her floor remarks on Tuesday, Cheney made the case that her mission to "speak the truth" about the 2020 election and Trump's falsehoods are part of a pro-democracy tradition in America. She harked back to the legacy of Ronald Reagan and the GOP's role in fighting authoritarianism during the Cold War.

"As the party of Reagan, Republicans championed democracy, won the Cold War, and defeated the Soviet Communists. As we speak, America is on the cusp of another Cold War -- this time with communist China. Attacks against our democratic process and the rule of law empower our adversaries and feed Communist propaganda that American democracy is a failure. We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen, and America has not failed," Cheney said on the House floor.