Why Lindsey Graham says he *has* to have an AR-15

In an exchange between "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Graham defended his ownership of an AR-15 saying, "my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself."

In the wake of two (more) high-profile mass shootings, we're (again) talking about guns -- and whether Congress will do anything to restrict people from purchasing them.

That debate occasioned this exchange on Sunday between "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (bolding is mine):

Wallace: "Senator, first of all, the two bills that the House has passed, that the Senate is now considering, have to do with background checks. They wouldn't take away your guns. And what's wrong with a serious debate after all of these shootings about assault weapons and especially about large capacity magazines, which a lot of studies show contribute to these mass killings?

Graham: "There's nothing wrong about debates. As a matter fact, I would challenge Senator Schumer to bring the assault weapons ban to the floor of the United States Senate. It won't get 50 votes, much less 60.

"I own an AR-15. If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself."