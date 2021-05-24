Why Kenya is trying to count every single animal

The wildlife researcher diligently marks his notepad as the elephants come into view, eager to not miss a single one in his count.

Meanwhile the pilot, flying high in a helicopter above Kenya's Amboseli park, circles around the herd to reveal a clearer view of the pack -- and an extremely rare set of twin baby elephants among them.

"The last time Kenya recorded elephant twins was 40 years ago," Najib Balala, Kenya's tourism minister, says over the crackly headphone set.

In the span of the pandemic, Kenya has seen a baby boom of over 200 elephants, or "Covid gifts" as Balala calls them.

But although some animals have thrived in the less crowded parks during the pandemic, Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on conservation on the African continent and the millions of livelihoods which depend on ecotourism.

In March 2020, Kenya abruptly closed its border in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. The country's billion-dollar tourism industry came to a screeching halt, losing over 80% of revenue. It is not expected to recover until 2024, says Balala.

"Can tourism survive until 2024? We need to rethink and remodel our way of doing things so that we can survive until tourism rebounces," he tells CNN.