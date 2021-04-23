Why Josh Hawley wants to be the only 'no' vote -- even on a hate crimes bill

Which, well, OK? But if the legislation was such a dangerous overreach by the federal government, why did the likes of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis (among 43 other Republican senators including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell) vote for it? (Here's the roll call vote; worth noting that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul missed the vote but would have likely opposed the measure on final passage as well.)

That's not exactly a group of liberals. Or people who don't keep a very close eye on individual liberties and PC culture.

So, did they all somehow miss the egregious power grab? Or did they grasp, in this current political and cultural moment, that denouncing hate crimes against Asian Americans took precedence -- as a way to send a very clear message of support to that community?

I'll make an educated guess that it's the latter.

Which means that Hawley, at least in the Senate on this vote, is a man on an island. Which earned him loads of scorn from liberals -- especially on Twitter. All of which is just how he wants it.