Why it's rare for police officers to be convicted of murder

"People on the outside don't understand what the law is. There are training and use of force statutes determining when police can use deadly force," Thomassey said. "You have to look at whether he had a right to use it at the time he used it."

And it is more than not understanding the scope of the law. Police defendants also benefit from juror sympathy due to the public perception that their job is inherently dangerous, which can broaden their range of self-defense arguments.

"Officers know that they have legal defenses that wouldn't otherwise be available because they have a professional role in which they are authorized to use force that no one else is," Garrett said. "That makes for a very different case."

On the same day that the jury cleared Rosfeld of all charges, seven bullets were fired into Thomassey's law office in Monroeville, Pittsburgh, he said.

"There's always so much emotion involved in these cases," Thomassey said. "That's the hard part from a defense posture and a prosecution posture. You just hope that the people listen to the law, set aside whatever emotions are involved, follow the law, and render the proper decision."

Derek Chauvin's trial stands apart