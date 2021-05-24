Why is Anthony Fauci hedging on the origins of the coronavirus?

What's clear is that Fauci is significantly more open to the idea of the lab theory than he was a year ago. While he did leave himself some wiggle room in his statements about the origins last year (he said he was "very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,") there was no doubt about where Fauci stood on the question.

The issue, then, is not whether Fauci has moved his position on the possible origins of the virus but rather why he is doing so. Fauci defenders will insist that he is simply evolving his view based on information that has come out over the last year. Fauci opponents will insist he knew all along that the lab theory was a possibility and downplayed it solely to make Trump look bad.

In the midst of that debate, it's important to remember that Trump never provided any evidence for his vague claims about the origins of the virus. "Something happened," was as far as he would go.