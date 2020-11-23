Why does Hollywood get accents so wrong? A dialect coach explains

Mouth choreography

"It's the same as doing fight choreography," explains Wallace over Zoom from California, where he trains actors for film and TV roles. "You have to train all the muscles in your mouth to move in a new way."

Getting an actor up to Bruce Lee levels of agility and speed requires between eight to 12 weeks of training with a dialect coach, to give them enough time to get used to the features of the accent and then to integrate it into their performance.

"If you think about how many sounds you make in a minute, how many times your mouth moves -- you have to do precisely that, every single time you speak," says Wallace.

In the real world, though, production time constraints can mean coaches have as little as two weeks to prepare somebody for a role.

"You may have seen a performance where somebody has got quite a good accent, but you can kind of tell they're putting it on," adds Wallace. "That's probably because they were not given enough time to then live in that accent and then become the character. They just put it over the top of what they were already doing."

Broadway play turned movie