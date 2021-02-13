Why Democrats blinked in the Senate impeachment trial

Biden has largely avoided commenting about the ongoing trial other than to say that he is interested in seeing how Republicans vote on whether to convict or acquit Trump. But, behind the scenes, the Biden folks have made no bones about their desire for the trial to conclude quickly so that the attention of the country (and the Congress) can return to the President's efforts on battling the Covid-19 pandemic and the Senate can refocus on confirming his Cabinet nominees.

Calling witnesses would, without any question, have lengthened the trial -- likely by a considerable amount of time. In the aftermath of the vote, Republicans aligned with Trump were saying that they had a list of 300 witnesses they would try to call. And there appeared to be a desire among the centrist wing of the Democratic Party -- West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, in particular -- to allow both sides to call an equal number of witnesses.

And, remember, that the Senate is coming up on a week-long President's Day recess, meaning that if Democrats had stuck to their guns on witnesses, the trial could have extended into into early March (or much later).