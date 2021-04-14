Why Biden is pulling the US -- and NATO -- out of Afghanistan

The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in October 2001, in retaliation for Al-Qaeda's attack on America, which was planned and executed in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Asked how the United States could be sure a resurgent Taliban would not allow Al-Qaeda or other anti-American terror organizations to regroup there, the source said, "We think they are not as potent or as capable of organizing an attack on the homeland now."

The source went on to say that CIA Director Bill Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will be publicly laying out their assessment that today "threats are much more diffuse, and the US must make sure they are not over resourcing in one country."

In an interview Tuesday, Senator Chris Coons (D) of Delaware -- a close confidant of President Biden -- told me, "My strong impression was the very thing we went into Afghanistan to prevent was al-Qaeda having a base of operations. A decades-long war to build a successful, independent, democratic republic and to help ensure their security is an effort that I have concluded would have no reasonable end in the next five to ten years.

"So for those who say we should stay for another year or another two, they have to look clearly at just how much we have invested over the last 20 years and just how much the world has changed in those 20 years," Coons said.