Why Biden is not diving into Middle East peace brokering

In an earlier sign of Biden's shielding of Netanyahu, two diplomats told CNN that the US blocked public statements from the United Nations Security Council on the conflict.

Even so, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, laid a political trap for the President should the White House harden its line against the Israelis.

"President Biden must remain strong against the growing voices within his own party that create false equivalence between terrorist aggressors and a responsible state defending itself," McConnell said.

No upside to coming down hard on Israeli PM

Biden knows the downside of publicly feuding with Netanyahu.

President Barack Obama's pressure on the Israeli Prime Minister, and Netanyahu's willingness to play politics in Washington behind his back, scarred the administration in which Biden served as vice president. Given Biden's antipathy to a Middle East peace push, there's little reason to make an enemy of the Israeli Prime Minister.

Still, Biden's position is not without risks. Rapidly rising civilian casualties would pose questions about why he was not more aggressive in trying to stop the fighting.