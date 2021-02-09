Why bad news for AstraZeneca's vaccine is a roadblock on the way out of the pandemic

"We would start by vaccinating about 100,000 individuals in the first step. We would look at the hospitalization rates once we've done those vaccinations. And if we find that the hospitalization rates are below the threshold -- that we are looking at -- then we can be confident that the vaccine is efficacious ... and if so, we can then proceed to continuing the rollout," he said.

"If we find that the hospitalizations are substantial -- more than we anticipated -- then we would have to stop, take stock of where we are and perhaps switch to other vaccines."

But the AstraZeneca vaccine is a key part of mass vaccination programs in many countries worldwide.

The UK has been administering it since last month and the government said Monday it would continue to be used. While the UK is one of the at least 41 countries where the South African variant had been detected, the number of cases caused by it remain extremely low. But the mutation found in the South African variant -- known as the E484 mutation -- has also been found independently in a samples of the variant first seen in the UK.