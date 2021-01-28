Why all American music is rooted in African American expression, a new museum shows

"Often the story lines of music and of these songs deal with social justice, the quest for freedom and the social quest for equality, for a better life," Hicks said. "Those kinds of messages are nothing new. And they really are a core element of the story that we tell."

Lessons on the roots

A film overview of traditions in West and Central African cultures that predated enslavement is where guests begin. This takes place in the Roots Theater, which is both the figurative and literal nucleus of the museum experience.

"As enslaved people, they brought their music traditions," Bennett said. "Many times their instruments were taken away from them, because their instruments were used to communicate with each other. But they still had their voice or they had their body."

The film chronicles the "evolution of becoming African American." Spirituals, blues, jazz, gospel, rhythm and blues and hip-hop were forms of expression created during slavery, the Reconstruction era, Jim Crow, the Great Migration, the world wars, the Harlem Renaissance and more.

While African spirituals were a sacred experience, Bennett added, the later genres were largely methods of coping with the harsh realities freed people faced.