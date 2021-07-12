Why Al Sharpton and Ben Crump are taking up the case of a White teen killed by police

Davis then shot Brittain three times, the statement says.

Jordan King, 16, told CNN affiliate KATV he witnessed the shooting. King said he and Brittain had been changing the transmission in Brittain's truck at the auto body shop.

When they left, King told KATV, Davis pulled them over and Brittain placed a blue oil jug behind the truck's tires to "stop it from hitting Davis' car."

King said the sheriff's deputy then fired his gun, "without telling Brittain to stop or get on the ground," adding that his friend was unarmed.

"They didn't say one word that I know of. I didn't hear it and it happened so fast," King told KATV.

Another officer then arrived at the scene and arrested him, King said.

"(He) told me get out with my hands up and pull my shirt up and stuff, and then took me to the ground, put me in handcuffs and was dragging me around and stuff. And then I sat in the back of the cop car for about three hours," he added.