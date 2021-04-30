Why a gun store manager says people like him can be a missing link to stop suicide

But still, Liuni was hesitant when first approached by the Ulster County Suicide Prevention Education, Awareness and Knowledge (SPEAK) program until he saw they were interested in outcomes, not changing lifestyles.

"It's not anything about gun rights or taking guns away or anything," he says. "It's about preventing suicide."

He learned indicators that could point to a person in danger, as well as ways to encourage them to find any help they needed -- calling a helpline, or reaching out to a friend.

If someone came to a gun range by themselves for the first time, Liuni says, that could also be a time to engage them.

"If you can carry on a conversation with somebody for 10 or 15 minutes, you may be able to trigger a telltale sign," he says. "Then we try to pull them aside talk to them a little bit and see if we can get them to go make a phone call."

And though it's not his role to delve into mental health treatment, he believes he can help by showing people the way.

A common cause