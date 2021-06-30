Why a gag order against Trump would be a good idea

From the US Supreme Court to state and federal district courts, judges have affirmed their inherent power to control their courtroom by forbidding participants from making public statements whenever they have a "reasonable likelihood of tending to prevent a fair trial, free of prejudice and properly administered." The New York Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys codifies restrictions on lawyers' out of court statements by prohibiting an attorney from making any statement "ordinarily likely to prejudice materially" a criminal matter -- namely, influencing jurors to affect the outcome of a trial. Without a court-ordered gag order, Trump will likely set out to demonize witnesses, cooperators, prosecutors and the judge in his effort to delegitimize the entire criminal justice system, a bedrock American institution that reflects this nation's principle of impartial justice that is based on evidence and truth.