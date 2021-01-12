Why 2021 could be the year of the Dow dogs

"We're seeing this rotation into value stocks now after they had been slow to recover," said Paul Axberg, management analyst at Axberg Wealth Management in an interview with CNN Business.

"Oil is picking up and dividends may no longer be out of favor. Investors may be looking more at underperforming categories in the market," he added.

Bond yields still pretty low

The fact that Treasury bond yields, despite a recent spike, remain near historically low levels should bode well for the Dow dogs.

The US 10-year bond yields just 1.16%. So investors craving steady income in a still uncertain world may flock to companies like IBM, Verizon and Walgreens, which all pay dividends north of 4%.

Of course, there is no guarantee that this year's dogs will beat the market. in fact, last year's dogs performed like, well, dogs.