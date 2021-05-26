White woman sues over termination after calling police on a Black man in Central Park

They both told CNN their dispute began because her dog was not on a leash, contrary to the Ramble's rules.

Amy Cooper called 911 and said in an increasingly frantic tone that a Black man was threatening her, according to video of the incident he filmed.

"I'm taking a picture and calling the cops," she says in video of the incident. "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

The incident was seen as another example of White people calling the police on African Americans for mundane things.

In a statement issued a day after Cooper's termination, Franklin Templeton said that she had been terminated "following our internal review of the incident in Central Park."

"We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton," the statement on Twitter continued.

Cooper alleges in Tuesday's suit that no such internal review took place.

"The Defendants knew that they had not performed an investigation into the May 25, 2020 incident in Central Park involving Plaintiff, but nevertheless published statements that they had," Cooper alleges in her suit.