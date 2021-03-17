White supremacy and hate are haunting Asian Americans

But Bottoms said on CNN's "The Situation Room" that it was hard to believe the alleged killer's reported statement that he was acting on a motive rooted in sex addiction.

"The fact that many of the victims were Asian ... and that he targeted these Asian massage parlors. It's very difficult to ignore that the Asian community has been targeted and it's happening across the country," the mayor said.

Whether the rationale for the killing was racial or not, it does seem to have been motivated by some form of hate.

"I know there has been a lot of questions about whether it is racially motivated," Tsou said. "It is not just race, it is gender. These women were doing a day job to provide for their family. They were going out in a pandemic. This is another layer of fear that we have put upon our communities."

Community advocates say there has long been an issue of Asian women being objectified because they work in massage parlors or spas.

Esther Kao, speaking on behalf of Red Canary Song, a New York collective that advocates for labor rights for (mostly Asian) massage parlor workers and sex workers, said women in the industry had faced a recent surge of racism.

"But it's not specific to the sex industry; Chinatown restaurants, workers have also gotten the same kind of threats, and also like lost income during this time," Kao told CNN's "Meanwhile in America" newsletter on Wednesday.