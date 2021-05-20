White Sox manager's alarmingly stupid move

Imagine you went to work one day, did a terrific job, and your boss then publicly excoriated you, promised that you'd be punished and later applauded the way another person in the industry tried to commit actual physical violence against you.

You might be Mike Pence last January. Or this week you might be Yermín Mercedes, rookie sensation for the Chicago White Sox. They call him "The Yerminator" for the way he's hitting this year -- a .368 batting average (tops in the American League) with six home runs and an electric style that has Chicago fans excited for their first-place team.

On Monday night, the Sox were clobbering division rival Minnesota, 15-4. Late in the game, the Twins did the baseball equivalent of giving up by putting in position player Willians Astudillo to pitch the final inning. (Astudillo is amusingly nicknamed "La Tortuga" -- the turtle -- because he's a little shorter, girthier and slower than the average Major Leaguer.) Baseball teams do this kind of switch to acknowledge they have lost the game and don't wish to tax their actual pitchers with useless work.

Trying to end an unmerciful beating, Astudillo haplessly threw three pitches to Mercedes that were all called balls (and that averaged about 45 mph).