White House vaccine chief explains why states haven't received number of vaccines promised

The chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed explained Sunday that an unpredicted "two-day lag period" is the reason why many states have not received the number of vaccines promised.

"We all made the error or mistake of assuming that vaccine that's actually produced and being released is already available for shipment, when, in fact, there is a two-days lag between the time at which we generate a lot of data that shows this vaccine vial is actually safe and right and the time we can ship it," Moncef Slaoui told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the delay.

Slaoui's comments come a day after Gen. Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, apologized for miscommunicating the number of vaccine shipments to states.

In his interview with Tapper, Slaoui said it was brave for Perna "to take this on him personally."