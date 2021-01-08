White House task force says there could be a fast-spreading 'USA variant' of coronavirus

CNN's Nick Watt reports.

The US may have its own version of a more transmissible coronavirus and that might be helping fuel the already aggressive spread of the virus, the White House coronavirus task force said in its latest report to states this week.

Reports sent by the task force to states dated January 3 warned of the possibility of a "USA variant" of Covid-19.

"This fall/winter surge has been at nearly twice the rate of rise of cases as the spring and summer surges. This acceleration suggests there may be a USA variant that has evolved here, in addition to the UK variant that is already spreading in our communities and may be 50% more transmissible," reports obtained by CNN said, calling for "aggressive mitigation ... to match a much more aggressive virus."

That mitigation should include the use of face masks, the task force said, and immediate vaccination of as many people as possible.

"Without uniform implementation of effective face masking (two or three ply and well-fitting) and strict social distancing, epidemics could quickly worsen as these variants spread and become predominant," the report said.