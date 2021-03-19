White House staffers asked to resign or work remotely after revealing past marijuana use

In a statement to CNN, Psaki said: "While we will not get into individual cases, there were additional factors at play in many instances for the small number of individuals who were terminated."

The White House is granting waivers on a limited basis on the requirement that employees of the Executive Office of the President qualify for Top Secret clearance in order to employed at the White House, a White House official said.

In order to be granted an exception, staffers must agree to stop using of marijuana, agree to a pledge to not use marijuana during government service, and undergo random drug tests. These employees will work remotely until their past usage meets the standards set by the Personal Security Division.

The official said this was done after a detailed review and consultation with the Personal Security Division. The official said that the administration has been working since the transition to address issues regarding occasional marijuana use in the security clearance process, which has disproportionately affected younger employees.

The exemption will be made available to those individuals who have engaged in limited marijuana use in the past year and those who are in positions not requiring security clearances, the official said. Other factors will also be considered in granting the waiver.